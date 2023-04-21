Who Got The Work

Bijan R. Siahatgar and Mark Jordan of Clark Hill and Ericka I. Ramirez of Lindow Stephens Treat have entered appearances for Imery's Filtration Minerals Inc., Atlas Transport LLC and Ofelio Juventino Leal-Vasquez, respectively, in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed April 14 in Texas Western District Court by the Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry on behalf of Michael Johnson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia, is 5:23-cv-00471, Johnson v. Imery's Filtration Minerals, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 21, 2023, 6:02 AM

