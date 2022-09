Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers Spilman Thomas & Battle on Friday removed a lawsuit against Aetna Freight Lines Inc., Brian R. Hulton and Trucking Investments Inc. to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Tiano O'Dell on behalf of Kayla K. Johnson. The case is 1:22-cv-00377, Johnson v. Hulton et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 02, 2022, 6:55 PM