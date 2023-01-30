New Suit - Securities

Horizon Therapeutics and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Amgen for about $28 billion. The suit, brought by Rowley Law on behalf of William Johnson, contends that the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00754, Johnson v. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Co. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 30, 2023, 6:13 PM