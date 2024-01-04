HBO, Home Box Office, Warner Bros. Discovery and Team Downey have turned to attorneys James D. Weinberger and Andrew Nietes of Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu to fight a pending trademark infringement lawsuit over broadcaster David Johnson's catchphrase 'and down the stretch they come,' associated with horseracing. The complaint, filed Nov. 6 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Andrew J. Mollica, centers on the fourth episode of the second season of HBO's reboot of the popular show 'Perry Mason.' Johnson argues that a character utters his trademarked phrase in Johnson's characteristic style without permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:23-cv-09794, Johnson v. Home Box Office Inc. et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
January 04, 2024, 9:24 AM