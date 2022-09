Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging housing discrimination against H&T South and Property X Management to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Samuel L. Bolinger on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was intimidated and threatened due to disability, race and gender bias, and denied reasonable accommodation. The case is 1:22-cv-00334, Johnson v. H & T South, LLC et al.

Real Estate

September 30, 2022, 1:20 PM