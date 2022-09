Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Friday removed a complaint for trespass against Goodall Homes to Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Daniel Thomas on behalf of Shirley Johnson, who contends that the defendant's activities flooded her adjacent property. The case is 5:22-cv-01272, Johnson v. Goodall Homes.

Construction & Engineering

September 30, 2022, 8:01 PM