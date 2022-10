Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, over a denied claim for workers compensation, was filed by Rogers Ainsworth & Williams on behalf of Jontranez Johnson. The case is 3:22-cv-00631, Johnson v. ESIS Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 4:29 PM