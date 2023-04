New Suit - Consumer

Equifax was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that Equifax's credit reporting system is inaccessible to those with disabilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00605, Johnson v. Equifax, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 4:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Alexander Johnson

defendants

Equifax, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA