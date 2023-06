Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholder Sean M. McCrory has entered an appearance for Epsilon Data Management LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 8 in Texas Northern District Court by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of a former director of financial services strategy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater, is 3:23-cv-01016, Johnson v. Epsilon Data Management, LLC.

Business Services

June 22, 2023, 4:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Danielle Johnson

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

Epsilon Data Management LLC

Epsilon Data Management, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination