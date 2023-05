New Suit - Personal Injury

Alamo Rent a Car and Avis Budget Car Rental were hit with a lawsuit in Mississippi Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint, which arises from claims of unauthorized transactions for a rental car return dispute, was filed by the Body Law Firm on behalf of Shamereal Johnson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00320, Johnson v. Enterprise Leasing Company-South Central, LLC et al.

Shamereal Johnson

The Body Law Firm, PLLC

Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC

Enterprise Leasing Company-South Central, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims