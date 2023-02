Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stokes Lawrence P.S. on Friday removed a lawsuit against Equifax, TransUnion and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Washington State Consumer Protection, was filed by attorney SaraEllen Hutchison on behalf of Nicole Johnson. The case is 2:23-cv-00257, Johnson v. Dell Financial Services LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 3:48 PM