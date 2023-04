Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Martin, Tate, Morrow & Marston on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Darden Restaurants, the parent company of restaurant chains including Olive Garden and the Capital Grille, to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Wettermark & Keith on behalf of Allyson Johnson. The case is 1:23-cv-00104, Johnson v. Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 28, 2023, 4:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Allyson Johnson

defendants

Darden Restaurants, Inc.

defendant counsels

Martin Tate Morrow Marston

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims