New Suit - Employment

Dana, a global supplier of vehicle parts, was sued Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Sterling Attorneys on behalf of an analyst in the accounting department who contends she was wrongfully terminated as a result of race- and age-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10411, Johnson v. Dana Corporation.

Automotive

February 16, 2023, 1:46 PM