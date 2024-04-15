Who Got The Work

Andrew D. Goldstein, David E. Mills, Angeline X. Chen and Joshua Siegel from Cooley have stepped in as defense counsel to home improvements provider Curbio in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 29 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Kelly Guzzo PLC on behalf of an elderly homeowner who contends that she was fraudulently induced into signing a home renovation contract for thousands of dollars under the belief that the renovations would pay for themselves once she sold her home. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck, is 3:24-cv-00146, Johnson v. Curbio, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

April 15, 2024, 9:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Anita Johnson

Plaintiffs

Kelly Guzzo PLC

defendants

Curbio, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract