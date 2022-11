Who Got The Work

Ashleigh Singleton of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for Crawford & Company in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The action was filed Oct. 7 in Florida Middle District Court by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa PA on behalf of Solleevon Johnson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber, is 8:22-cv-02306, Johnson v. Crawford & Company.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 10:40 AM