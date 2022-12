New Suit - Product Liability

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The court action was filed by Ben Bowden P.C. on behalf of Joyce Johnson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00336, Johnson v. Covidien, Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 7:57 PM