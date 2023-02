Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Extended Stay America and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Leavy Schultz Davis on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was the victim of criminal acts which occurred on the property. The case is 3:23-cv-00226, Johnson v. Coon et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 15, 2023, 2:56 PM