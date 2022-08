Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Continental Finance Co. to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Gordon, Wolf & Carney, accuses Continental of issuing predatory, high-interest loans without a license. The case is 8:22-cv-02001, Johnson v. Continental Finance Company, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2022, 6:51 PM