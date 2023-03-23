New Suit - Contract

Facial recognition company Clearview AI and its owners Richard Schwartz and Hoan Ton-That were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with a wind-down agreement of SmartCheckr. The suit, brought by Alston & Bird on behalf of Clearview co-founder Charles Johnson, accuses Schwartz and Ton-That of acting in bad faith after failing to follow up with sales introductions for potential new customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02441, Johnson v. Clearview AI, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

March 23, 2023, 5:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles Johnson

Plaintiffs

Alston & Bird

defendants

Clearview AI, Inc.

Hoan Ton-That

Richard Schwartz

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract