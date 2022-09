Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Treadaway Bollinger LLC on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Burlington Stores, a national off-price department store retailer, and Burlington Coat Factory of Mississippi LLC to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Hopson Law Group on behalf of Belinda Johnson. The case is 3:22-cv-00525, Johnson v. Burlington Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 12, 2022, 7:52 PM