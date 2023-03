New Suit

BB&T Corp., a financial services company that merged with SunTrust in 2019 to become Truist Financial, was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Benita Johnson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01981, Johnson v. Branch Banking & Trust Co.

Banking & Financial Services

March 09, 2023, 4:59 PM