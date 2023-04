Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against medical device manufacturer Becton Dickinson to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Barkhordarian Law Firm on behalf of a former in-house attorney . The case is 3:23-cv-00670, Johnson v. Becton Dickinson and Co.

Health Care

April 14, 2023, 2:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Loraine Johnson

Plaintiffs

Barkhordarian Law Firm, PLC

defendants

Becton Dickenson and Company

Does 1 through 100

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination