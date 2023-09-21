Renee J. Mortimer and Corban J. Cavanaugh of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Van Kampen Freight Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case was filed Aug. 7 in Indiana Northern District Court by the Tauber Law Offices on behalf of Angela D. Johnson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon E. Deguilio, is 2:23-cv-00272, Johnson v. Baxter et al.
Transportation & Logistics
September 21, 2023, 10:56 AM