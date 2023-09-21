Who Got The Work

Renee J. Mortimer and Corban J. Cavanaugh of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Van Kampen Freight Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case was filed Aug. 7 in Indiana Northern District Court by the Tauber Law Offices on behalf of Angela D. Johnson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon E. Deguilio, is 2:23-cv-00272, Johnson v. Baxter et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 21, 2023, 10:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Angela D Johnson

Plaintiffs

Tauber Law Offices

defendants

Apex Capital Corp.

Charter House Holdings, LLC

Dykstra Companies, LLC

Dykstra Properties, LLC

Dykstra Trucking & Excavating, LLC

Kevin L Baxter

M.C. Van Kampen Trucking, Inc.

Van Kampen Freight Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kopka Pinkus Dolin

Law Offices Of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc - Ind/in

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision