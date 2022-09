New Suit

Bank of America was hit with a complaint Tuesday in South Carolina District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that a security breach allowed scammers to withdraw over $14,000 from her savings account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-02975, Johnson v. Bank of America Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

September 08, 2022, 4:52 AM