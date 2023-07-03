New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Baby Trend Inc. was hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court over an allegedly defective stroller. The complaint accuses the defendant of producing a defective stroller model that entraps children and leads to possible asphyxiation. Further, the suit asserts that Baby Trend was aware of the infant strangulation risk since 2013 but did not disclose that information to customers until February 2023. The case was brought by Milberg, Coleman, Bryson, Phillips, Grossman and Laukaitis Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01283, Johnson v. Baby Trend, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 1:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Gregary Johnson

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Baby Trend, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct