Removed To Federal Court

Babst Calland P.C. on Wednesday removed an environmental lawsuit against Arsenal Resources and Mar Key LLC to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Simmerman Law Office on behalf of a plaintiff who claims her farm land has been impacted by the defendants' oil and gas pipeline operations. The case is 1:23-cv-00024, Johnson v. Arsenal Resources, LLC et al.

Real Estate

February 22, 2023, 2:51 PM