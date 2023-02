New Suit - Employment Class Action

Anadarko Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum were hit with an employment class action Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00532, Johnson v. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation et al.

Energy

February 13, 2023, 2:08 PM