AmeriGas Propane LP, a subsidiary of UGI, was sued Monday in the District of Columbia District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by the Law Offices of David A. Branch & Associates on behalf of a propane delivery driver who contends that he was not adequately compensated for his automobile expenses and for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02059, Johnson v. AmeriGas Propane LP.
Energy
July 18, 2023, 5:05 AM