New Suit - Employment

AmeriGas Propane LP, a subsidiary of UGI, was sued Monday in the District of Columbia District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by the Law Offices of David A. Branch & Associates on behalf of a propane delivery driver who contends that he was not adequately compensated for his automobile expenses and for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02059, Johnson v. AmeriGas Propane LP.

Energy

July 18, 2023, 5:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Theodore Johnson , III

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of David A. Branch & Associates, PLLC

defendants

AmeriGas Propane LP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination