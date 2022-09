New Suit - ERISA

Aflac, the Georgia-based insurance giant, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The case, seeking short-term disability benefits, was filed by Pond Lehockey LLP on behalf of Anthony Johnson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03524, Johnson v. American Family Life Assurance Company Of Columbus.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 1:21 PM