Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius removed an employment class action against Amazon.com to Illinois Northern District Court on Friday. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Werman Salas P.C. and Hodges & Foty. The case is 1:23-cv-00685, Johnson v. Amazon.Com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 03, 2023, 5:06 PM