New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com and Comuster were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Williams Hart & Boundas on behalf of Joshua Johnson, who contends he sustained injuries from a defective non-slip bathmat. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04086, Johnson v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 23, 2022, 2:29 PM