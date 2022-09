Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lederer Weston Craig on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and Allied Insurance Co. of America to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, concerning a workers' compensation claim, was filed by the Valentine Law Office on behalf of Linda Johnson. The case is 3:22-cv-03029, Johnson v. Allied Insurance Co. of America et al.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 8:59 PM