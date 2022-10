Who Got The Work

W. Clark Richardson of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Nationwide and Allied Insurance Co. of America in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, concerning a workers' compensation claim, was filed Sept. 9 in Iowa Northern District Court by the Valentine Law Office on behalf of Linda Johnson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leonard T. Strand, is 3:22-cv-03029, Johnson v. Allied Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 7:23 AM