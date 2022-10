Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Air Products and Chemicals, a Pennsylvania-based gas and chemicals company, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian. The case is 2:22-cv-07327, Johnson v. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 07, 2022, 5:06 PM