New Suit - Employment

Aimbridge Hospitality, a Texas-based hotel investment and management firm, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Wusinich, Sweeney & Ryan on behalf of a bartender/server who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting offensive racial remarks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01577, Johnson v. Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 26, 2023, 4:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Kyle Johnson

Plaintiffs

Wusinich, Sweeney & Ryan, LLC

defendants

Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination