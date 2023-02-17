New Suit

The Cochran Law Firm filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of the parents of two African American children that attended the Loyola School, a private Jesuit school based in Manhattan, New York. The suit accuses Loyola of failing to enforce its code of conduct after numerous complaints were made regarding sexual harassment and racially offensive comments and acts. According to the suit, the children often were subjected to verbal abuse, would receive bullying text messages and calls, and their father was banned from the school and not allowed to attend a graduation ceremony after he only wished to speak with faculty about the disparate treatment his kids were receiving. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01351, Johnson-Tucker et al v. Loyola School et al.

Education

