New Suit - Employment

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court on behalf of staffing and consulting services provider Johnson Service Group. The suit targets Jackie Dean Stanhope, who was employed through the plaintiff to work as a field supervisor for a dam construction project. Stanhope is accused of falsifying leasing documents in order to obtain more than $80,000 in temporary living allowance payments to which he was not legally entitled. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00146, Johnson Service Group, Inc. v. Stanhope.

Business Services

November 15, 2022, 6:15 PM