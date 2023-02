Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wise, Carter, Child & Caraway on Wednesday removed an environmental lawsuit against Kansas City Southern, a railway holding company, to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit. filed by Bellinder Law Firm, accuses the defendant of dumping toxic chemicals on plaintiff Johnson Milling Co.'s property. The case is 3:23-cv-00087, Johnson Milling Company LLC v. The Kansas City Southern Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 01, 2023, 8:27 PM