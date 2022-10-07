Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a legal malpractice lawsuit against the Darren Findling Law Firm and the Law Offices of Jason A. Waechter to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney John O. Noland Jr. on behalf of the estate of Stacey Johnson, who was killed in a motor vehicle collision in 2020. The complaint contends that the defendants were negligent for entering a settlement agreement with the other driver's insurer rather than filing a lawsuit against the driver. The case is 1:22-cv-05517, Johnson Jr. v. Darren Finding Law Firm PLC et al.

October 07, 2022, 4:52 PM