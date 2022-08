Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Polsinelli and Carr Maloney on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Selene Finance and ServiceLink to Maryland District Court. The suit, over alleged real property damages which occurred after unauthorized inspection of the premises, was filed by the Law Office of Brian Gormley on behalf of Kathy Johnson-James. The case is 8:22-cv-02070, Johnson-James v. ServiceLink LLC et al.

Real Estate

August 16, 2022, 6:45 PM