Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Costco and Club Demonstration Services to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Hodes Law Firm on behalf of a transgender product demonstrator. The case is 4:23-cv-00232, Johnson v. Club Demonstration Services Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 07, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Hilton Johnson IV

Plaintiffs

Hodes Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Club Demonstration Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination