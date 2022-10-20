New Suit - Patent

Peloton Interactive, the at-home fitness equipment and interactive media brand, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The complaint, asserting three patents related to user verification, was filed by Michael Best & Friedrich on behalf of Johnson Health Tech North America Inc. and Johnson Health Tech. Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00606, Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd. et al v. Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

