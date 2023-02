Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snell & Wilmer on Friday removed a real property lawsuit against Rudy J. Tolbert, Lori Tolbert and other defendants to Idaho District Court. The suit, over a disputed easement, was filed by Holden Kidwell Hahn & Crapo on behalf of Brad Johnson, Jill Johnson and other plaintiffs. The case is 4:23-cv-00080, Johnson et al. v. Tolbert et al.

Real Estate

February 24, 2023, 8:28 PM