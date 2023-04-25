New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

TMX Finance LLC and a subsidiary were hit with a data breach class action Tuesday in Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint pursues claims that the defendants failed to safeguard consumers’ personal identifiable information, resulting in a data breach that occurred in February 2023. The class action was brought by Morgan & Morgan; Barrack, Rodos & Bacine; and the Emerson Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00108, Johnson et al v. TMX Finance Corporate Services, Inc. at al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2023, 12:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Brenda Davis

Chaplin Johnson

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

TMX Finance Corporate Services, Inc.

TMX Finance, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract