Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a lawsuit against Parsec Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Lawyers for Justice. The case is 2:22-cv-06930, Johnson et al v. Parsec, Inc. dba Ohio Parsec, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 26, 2022, 3:54 PM