Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Buchalter have stepped in as defense counsel to Paparazzi in a pending class action over the marketing of the company's accessories. The action, filed July 1 in Utah District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Maginnis Law, contends that defendant misled consumers by expressing its products were lead and nickel free when independent testing revealed that lead and nickel were contained in the accessories. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jill N. Parrish, is 2:22-cv-00439, Johnson et al v. Paparazzi, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2022, 7:53 AM