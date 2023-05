Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a construction defect lawsuit against NVR, a home-building and financial services company, to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Nowicki & Associates on behalf of Tammy R. Johnson and William M. Longan, who allege that improper grading and other defects caused damage to a home they purchased. The case is 1:23-cv-01280, Johnson et al v. NVR, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

May 15, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Tammy R Johnson

William M. Longan

John W Nowicki PA

defendants

NVR, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract