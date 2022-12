Removed To Federal Court

Reed Smith removed a lawsuit against Mountain Valley Pipeline Wednesday to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over a pipeline right-of-way and easement agreement, was brought by Clay Law Firm and Flaherty Sensabaugh & Bonasso on behalf of Heather L. Johnson and Richard Allen Johnson. The case is 1:22-cv-00548, Johnson et al v. Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC.

Energy

December 01, 2022, 3:40 PM