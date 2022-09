Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against J.C. Penney and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the HGSK Law Firm on behalf of Raymond Johnson and Josephine Scott. The case is 2:22-cv-03665, Johnson et al v. J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. et al.