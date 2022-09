New Suit - Class Action

Stueve Siegel Hanson and other counsel filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Missouri Western District Court against Cornerstone National Insurance. The suit pursues claims on behalf of customers who claim their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04135, Johnson et al v. Cornerstone National Insurance Company.

Missouri

September 14, 2022, 7:48 PM